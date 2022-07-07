Gold declines Rs 436; silver gains Rs 233

New Delhi, Jul 7: Gold in the national capital on Thursday slipped by Rs 436 to Rs 50,551 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had finished at Rs 50,987 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained Rs 233 to Rs 56,750 per kg from Rs 56,517 in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,743 per ounce while silver was flat at USD 19.36 per ounce.

spot gold prices at COMEX were trading 0.26 per cent up at USD 1,743 per ounce,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities. (Agencies)