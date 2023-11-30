To save memories of wife, Jagmohan Singh shifting his ‘house on wheels’

Vikas Sharma

JAMMU, Nov 30: Earlier, a Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan made Taj Mahal in the memory of his wife, now its Jagmohan Singh, who is preserving his house in the memory of his wife Ravinder Kour has decided to shift his house on wheels.

Jagmohan Singh, a resident of Belicharana, discovered love in the home, which was designed by late wife and, is moving his entire house to other place on wheels after spending lakhs of rupees.

Pertinent to mention here that the house of Jagmohan Singh is situated on the roadside but because of an upcoming expressway project under National Highway, his house has become an obstacle in the expansion work of road in Belicharana.

The authorities have already issued the orders for its demolition, but in order to keep his house safe from demolition, Jagmohan Singh has hired a Haryana Based Private Company, HSBL, which is shifting his four storey house to nearby safe location by shifting it to 160 feet backwards on wheels.

The house was constructed in 2017 for Rs 1 crore and was designed by his wife Ravinder Kour, who was an Assistant Professor in Cluster University but died during the Covid Pandemic.

Talking to the Excelsior, Chief Engineer, HSBL Company, Dhom Singh told “Jagomohan Singh has given them the contract to shift his house to a safe location. Now, shifting the entire house with safety is our responsibility.”

“Well, the technology is not new. It has been around for decades and many in India have used it too. However, it is expensive and that is why most people prefer to break and build instead of shifting the whole house,” he said.

“We will dig 10 feet-deep trenches around the house to reach its foundation. Steel beams are then inserted into these openings and hydraulic jacks are put under the steel beams. The jacks provide movement to the house. These hydraulic jacks are linked together and are controlled through a central unit. The house is either placed on special dollies or is moved using the hydraulic jacks if the distance is not much,” he said and added “The shifting work is being carried out by using lifting and moving technologies, and till date, the house has already been shifted 15 feet from its original position. The work shall be completed in 7-8 months and will cost Rs 25 lakh.

Meanwhile, Inder Singh, father of Jagmohan Singh informed the Excelsior, “to save the memory of my daughter-in-law, we did not wanted to get this house demolished. As we already have got the compensation from the NH authorities and have engaged a private company to shift our house on wheels at nearby location.”

“Ever since this news broke out, our house has become a centre of attraction, with many people from nearby villages flocking to his house to see the work,” he added.

He also lauded his son, Jagmohan Singh, who in order to the preserve the memory of his wife has decided to shift the house on the wheels to a safe nearby location