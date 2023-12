Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Enforcement Directorate today filed appeal in High Court against the order of Principal Sessions Judge Jammu whereby interim bail was granted to former Minister and Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) supremo Ch Lal Singh.

Meanwhile, Special Judge CBI Bala Joyti extended pre-arrest bail of Kanta Andotra and Dr Kranti Singh up to December 14, 2023.