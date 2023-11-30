Court frames charges against CEO, others in backdoor appointments case

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Additional Sessions Judge Anticorruption Udhampur has framed charges against Balbir Singh, the then CEO Udhampur; Baldev Ram Salaria, the then Dy. CEO Udhampur, Dina Nath, the then District Education Planning Officer/ Secretary SSA Udhampur, Muzamil Khan, the then dealing hand/Incharge SSA ZEO Office Chassana and Chairman & members of Village Education Committee Kunderdhan, namely Abdul Aziz, Mohd Yassen Bhat; (Mohd Jan Khan; Mohd John (Chairman VEC; Ghulam Fatima; Abdul Latief Khan in backdoor appointments case.

The accused officials by abuse of their positions and in furtherance to criminal conspiracy hatched among themselves and with the ineligible beneficiaries namely Ashfaq Khan Murtaza Khan Manzoor Khan; Nazir Ahmed Afzal Khan; Liayaqat Ali Shah; recommended the name of beneficiaries who were lacking the basic criteria of age and qualification for appointment as EVs (Para Teachers) in violation of the recruitment rules/norms and in this way gave undue benefit to the beneficiaries.

After hearing APP Himanshu Parkash for the ACB, the court observed, “it is settled law that at the stage of framing of charge, probative value of the materials on record cannot be gone into; the material brought on record by the prosecution has to be accepted as true”.

“If on the basis of material on record, a court could come to the conclusion that commission of offence is approvable consequences; a case for framing of charge exist to put it differently, if the court was to think that the accused have been committed the offence it can frame the charge, though for conviction the conclusion is required to be that the accused has committed the offence”, the court said.

“Hence this court is of the opinion that there is sufficient material to proceed against the accused, for the commission of offence under Prevention of Corruption Act”, the Judge said.