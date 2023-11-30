J&K transformed post Art 370 repeal: Rana

Booth Jan Samvad Maha Abhiyan

Excelsior Correspondent

ARNIA, Nov 30: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said that during the past four years, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed huge and remarkable transformation and turnaround in the overall situation, infrastructural development and implementation of the various welfare schemes.

“In the wake of unwavering dedication and strategic initiatives, the Union Territory has ushered in an era of stability, development, and unity”, Rana said while addressing the District office bearers DDCs & BDCs during Booth Jan Samvad Maha Abhiyan review meeting of Jammu border District of the party. Ex- MLAs Ashwani Sharma and Prof. Gharu Ram Bhagat were also present.

He said the BJP’s commitment to inclusive governance as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas has fostered a sense of belonging with renewed spirit of confidence among people. He said in the last 9 years of Modi Government many challenges have been overcome, paving way for holistic development, economic growth and social harmony and treading the path of making the Nation a Vishavguru.

Rana urged the party functionaries of Jammu border District to reach out to each booth and engage in Samvad in each booth and explain to the people the schemes and historic initiatives taken by the Prime Minister Modi led BJP Government in the last nine years with an objective to benefit and uplift the poor and downtrodden in the society by empowering them and equitably developing them.

He also made a mention of path breaking initiatives taken across Jammu and Kashmir with an avowed objective of ensuring development, creating infrastructural facilities, strengthening utility services and giving fillip to growth as a result of massive investments. He said the investments will manifest in industrialization on a mega scale thus opening vistas of opportunities for economic empowerment and generation of jobs for professionals, technocrats, educated unemployed besides skilled and unskilled workforce. He said J&K is at the threshold of a new era of peace and progress as per Naya J&K vision of the Prime Minister.

Rana said that encouraging turnaround in the Valley situation post August 2019 has led to unprecedented tourist footfall in Jammu and Kashmir and the people have realized the futility of alien gun culture and developed stakes in peace for development, progress, and prosperity. This has turned turtle the apple cart of those banking on boiling Kashmir and thrived on instability and unrest for furthering their political agenda for decades. But, seeing the peoples’ preference for peace over stone-pelting and economic activity over shut-down syndrome, a new era of hope and promise is discernible across the Union Territory.

Prominent among those present during the Jan Samvad included Sunil Dutt, District President, Rajinder Singh Chib, Harbajan Singh Pammi, Devinder Pal, Rakesh Kumar, DDCs Vidya Motan, Devender Kumar, Surekha Bhagat and others.