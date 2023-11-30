NC to continue struggle for restoration of J&K’s rights: Farooq

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 30: Former Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah (MP) today reiterated the party’s resolve of continuing its constitutional fight for the restoration of J&K’s identity and rights.

He said this while addressing party functionaries, workers here at the party headquarters Srinagar. “J&K does not deserve pettiness. It needs wisdom and statesmanship. There are forces whose sole agenda is to dilute our identity. Unfortunately, such forces are inimical to the identity of our region are using their local henchmen to pursue their agenda,” he regretted.

He said the mushrooming of political outfits in the valley is also suggestive of the nefarious agenda of such forces as they want to demean and divide the voice of our people.

“We won’t allow them a walkover. NC being a single-minded assertion of J&K people’s identity will continue to guard our people’s rights, their identity, and their pluralistic ethos. At no point we will give up our just struggle for the protection of our unique and historical identity. We will fulfill the promises and pledges given to the people of Jammu and Kashmir and would not retrace from them even at the cost of our lives,” Farooq asserted.

Referring to the administrative discomfort and challenges suffered by J&K people in wake of the absence of a democratically government, Dr Abdullah said. “There is a government in place that sans accountability. People are enduring power outages of up to 16 hours a day. The dire situation has cast a shadow over daily life, especially as the temperature has dropped to sub-zero levels, making things more difficult.”

Former Chief Minister said,” The people are not seeking free rations, instead, they are demanding adequate rations. Surviving on a mere five kilograms of ration per head is simply not possible for our people,” he added.

Among others party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq, women’s wing president Shameema Firdous, spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar, Provincial president (W) Sabiya Qadri were also present on the occasion.