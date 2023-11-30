Will address concerns of J&K transporters: Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 30: Demanding revival of the declining transport sector, the Apni Party president Syed Altaf Bukhari today said that his party will address the concerns of the transporters in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The transport sector and other business establishments have suffered huge losses in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the concerns of the business community members were not given heed by the Govt,” Bukhari said while addressing a joining program at Gandhi Nagar here today.

The program was organized by president Schedule Caste Wing, Bodh Raj Bhagat and Provincial president of Women Wing, Jammu, Pavneet Kour.

On this occasion, Balbir Singh Baba (owner of Baba Tour and Travels) and his supporters Amarjeet Singh, Devinder Singh, Ramneek Singh, Guruveer Singh, Rajinder Singh and others joined the Apni Party in presence of Altaf Bukhari.

Welcoming the new entrants into the Party fold, Bukhari hoped that their joining would strengthen the Party at the ground level and assured the transporters that his Party would safeguard their interest and continue to work for the welfare of the people.

In his speech, he said that, “The transport sector and business establishments have suffered losses in Jammu especially after the Darbar Move practice was stopped. The Darbar Move practice had promoted cultural exchange, better understanding between two regions, and improved trade related activities.

With the stopping of the Darbar Move, he said that there is anguish among the people in Jammu and they demand revival of Darbar Move practice.

“Therefore, holding of Assembly elections is a must in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said and added that “If we form the next Govt in Jammu and Kashmir, we will revive the Darbar Move practice.”

He took on the traditional political parties for divisive politics that has created a wedge between Jammu and Kashmir Regions. However, the Apni Party is working to bridge the gap to bring the communities and two Regions together.

Prominent among those who were present on the occasion include Usman Majid, Vijay Bakaya, Manjit Singh, Faqir Nath, Nirmal Kotwal, Sheikh Shafi, Ajaz Kazmi, Bhagat Ram, Raqeeq Khan, Abhay Bakaya and others.