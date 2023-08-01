Tiranga rally held at Dal Lake

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: Ahead of Independence Day, a Tiranga rally was organised today by “Salute Tiranga,” a New Delhi-based NGO, at the picturesque Dal Lake here.

The rally witnessed the enthusiastic participation of nearly 150 people, who proudly waved the tricolour flags while riding traditional shikaras. The rally commenced at Nehru Park and culminated at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), where participants showcased their patriotism and commitment to the nation.

Muzaffar Hussain Kalal, President of “Salute Tiranga” Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his delight in conducting the first-ever Tiranga shikara rally in the region. “On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolution of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, the youth of the Union Territory have decided that the campaign will continue from August 1 to 15,” he said.

Rajesh Jha, the National President of "Salute Tiranga," also highlighted the significance of the rally as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations. "We are celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. With PM Modi's campaign of Har Ghar Tiranga, our slogan is 'Har Haath Tiranga'," he said.

Jha urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to unite under the Tiranga (the national flag) as a symbol of hope and progress, “For the development and prosperity of the country, there is a need for peace. We have come here with a message of peace and want the people of J-K to move forward with the Tiranga.”

The Tiranga Shikara Rally marked the commencement of a 15-day programme that will culminate on Independence Day. Speaking on the occasion, Mohammad Yusuf, Youth President of “Salute Tiranga” Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his optimism about the upcoming events and their positive impact on fostering a strong sense of national pride and unity among the youth, “The youth of Jammu and Kashmir have decided that the campaign will continue from August 1 to 15,” he added.