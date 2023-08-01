Two Ladakh Taekwondo players represented India at World University Games

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 1: Two Taekwondo players from Ladakh have represented India at the Fisu World University Games held at Chengdu, China.

Tashi Tundup is playing in an individual category and Shahnaz Parveen in group category with Kunwar Deep Singh of Punjab in Poomsae Taekwondo. Both the players gave their best and reached up to quarterfinals where they lost their games.

The statement said that after Ladakh became a Union Territory, this is for the first time that two players from Ladakh represented India at this stage. President of Ladakh Taekwondo Association, Gulzar Hussain Munshi appreciated both the players. He also appreciated Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar and Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) Rohtak for giving them the opportunity to represent their Universities.

The statement said Shahnaz is the first female player of Union Territory of Ladakh to represent India in such a prestigious platform and Tashi is representing India 2nd times in World University Games.

Chief Executive Councillor, LAHDC Kargil, Feroz Ahmad Khan has appreciated the players for their achievement and said that they are the role model for the young generations to come.

Member Parliament (MP) Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal lauded the players, their parents and Coach Atul Pangotra for the achievement. He said, “Since Ladakh became a Union Territory, our talents are getting platforms to prove themselves.” He said that Ladakh has potential to become a hub of sports activities and the Government is focusing on providing International level Infrastructure at both the districts of the newly created UT.