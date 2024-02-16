Three Star Electronics bags ‘Best Distributor Award’

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Feb 15: Three Star Electronics located at Shastri Nagar, Jammu has been conferred the prestigious ‘Best Distributor Award’ in North India.

Ved Sharma, proprietor of Three Star Electronics received the award during Blue Star Product launch 2024 cum award function held at JW Marriott Aerocity in New Delhi.

The event, which commemorated 80 years of successful operations in India under the theme ‘Infin80’, saw Ved Sharma’s exemplary performance recognized by his peers.

The award presentation was a highlight of the evening, with B. Thiagarajan, the Managing Director of Blue Star, leading the honours.

Joined by esteemed personalities such as Shashi Arora, President & COO of the Cooling and Purification Appliances Group and Haridas C, Executive Vice President, Ved Sharma’s achievement was celebrated in the presence of industry leaders and fellow entrepreneurs.

Three Star Electronics, under Sharma’s leadership, has carved a niche for itself not only in J&K but across the wider northern region.

Through unwavering determination and relentless hard work, Ved Sharma has emerged as one of the prominent entrepreneurs in J&K, particularly in the realm of electronics, with a specialization in Blue Star air conditioners.