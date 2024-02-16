PM’s ensuing visit momentous: Jugal, Rana

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Feb 15: Member of Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma and Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today described the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Jammu and Kashmir as momentous, exuding confidence that this will prove yet another transformative milestone for the Union Territory and the people are very enthusiastically waiting to receive the Prime Minister after his glorious ten years of relentless pursuit leading to a Viksit Bharat which is on the verge of becoming a Vishwaguru in his third term.

Interacting with the party colleagues from Nagrota constituency here today Sharma hoped that the visit will witness satiation of urges and aspirations of the people on socio-economic and developmental fronts in the regions and their sub-regions, irrespective caste or religion. The visit also reflects the Prime Minister’s unwavering commitment towards Naya Jammu Kashmir with all segments getting equal opportunities to progress and prosper.

He referred to the landmark initiatives taken during the past four years to encourage investments and undertake infrastructural projects on a massive scale. This has got further boost with people putting in their best in heralding peace by foiling the machinations of the disruptive forces. And, peace dividends are now manifesting in the influx of record tourists, giving much needed boost to the tourism, mainstay of the large populace, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Devender Rana underscored the crucial importance of the Prime Minister’s visit that reflects his Government’s sincere intention towards the welfare and development of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir in consonance with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas Sabka Prayas. By personally engaging with all segments of society and stakeholders, Yashasvi Modiji is not only reaffirming his dedication has not only instilled hope but also generated the future of a robust progressive J&K.

This visit will certainly open vistas of opportunities for infrastructural development and productive engagement for realizing the vision of making the Union Territory pivotal component of the country’s growth engine for which his visionary leadership has already set the path by taking a bold initiative by repealing the Article 370 & 35A and equitably empowering all in J&K.

“The visit will manifest in Modi’s Guarantee for Jammu and Kashmir’s transformative journey towards progress and prosperity”, Devender Rana said, hoping that this will set a developmental agenda for the Union Territory for next five years. It will be a step forward from stability to consolidation of the gains of peace that has put this part of the country in top developmental gear. He said peaceful, prosperous and progressive Jammu and Kashmir is BJP’s national political discourse and achievements registered post Article 370 abrogation has vindicated the commitments made by the top leadership. He said the people are enthused to welcome the Prime Minister as the visit will also foster unity and understanding among different segments of inclusive society.