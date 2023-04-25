Three-day workshop on Mahatma Gandhi begins at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Gandhian Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Jammu is organizing a three-day story telling workshop ” Walking with Gandhi : From Mohan To Mahatma” from today.

The event is being organised in collaboration with The JU Law School and Gandhi Research Foundation Jalgaon , Maharashtra. Purpose of the workshop is to lay stress on character building and its role in building societies. Through the workshop the students are going to learn about the manner in which Mahatma Gandhi evolved as a person and worked on the development of his character through self-introspection.

Prof Sudarshan Iyengar, former Vice Chancellor of Gujarat Vidyapith and a noted Gandhian, is the resource person for the conduct of the workshop.

Prof Naresh Padha, Dean Academic Affairs JU, was the chief guest in the inaugural session. In his address, he highlighted contemporary relevance of Gandhian concept of Swadeshi and non violence. He also shared the vision of Vice Chancellor JU regarding the setting up of Gandhi Smart Ashram in near future.

Prof. Iyengar, in his special address, highlighted the relevance of `Gandhian Thought’ and philosophy of non- violence and conflict resolution. He also threw light on Gandhian vision behind the establishment of Gujarat Vidyapith in 1920 .

“Mahatma Gandhi was clear about the role of education in nation building and character formulation and this led him to establish Gujarat Vidyapith in Ahmedabad in 1920. It was through this University that he wanted to address the basic human principles which Ambedkar gave in the form of the Preamble of Indian Constitution with values of liberty, equality , justice and fraternity,” he said.

Dr Iyengar also referred to the National Education Policy giving a clear reflection of Gandhian Model of Education with its focus on holistic development, character building and vocational education.

Earlier, Dr Seema Rohmetra, Incharge Director Gandhian Centre for Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Jammu, introduced the resource person to the students.

Prof Manju Jamwal, Director of the JU Law School, presented formal welcome address. Shedding light on life lived by Mahatma Gandhi himself, she highlighted the relevance of leading a dignified and disciplined life by everyone and more specifically by the students who are the future of nation.

Dr Monica Narang, Associate Professor of The Law School, presented vote of thanks. Avantika Mahajan conducted proceedings of the event. Bipasha Raina, Kashish Mahajan, Ritanksha Manhas, Anshia Sharma and Dhanushree Sharma assisted in the conduct of the event.