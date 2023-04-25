Rehana Batul reviews functioning of Labour & Employment Deptt

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Secretary, Labour and Employment, Rehana Batul, today chaired a meeting to review functioning of Labour and Employment Department besides taking stock of schemes and issues of Directorate of Employment, Buildings and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (B&OCWWB) and Employees State Insurance Society (ESIC).

The meeting was attended by Secretary/Chief Executive Officer, J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, Munir-ul-Islam, Director Employment, Nissar Ahmed Wani, Labour Commissioner, Abdul R War, Special Secretaries, Dr Raj Kumar Thapa, Roshan Lal, Additional Secretary and other senior officers of the department.

Secretary had detailed discussion on various schemes being implemented by the department besides other relevant departmental issues.

She instructed the officers to implement the schemes of the department in letter and spirit and reach out to the labourers and their families with all welfare measures. She exhorted upon them to create awareness among the youth about various employment ventures being launched in the UT.

Secretary asked the concerned officers to finalize the recruitment rules of the department expeditiously so as to further streamline functioning of this government entity.

Secretary, B&OCWWB, informed the meeting that the Board has disbursed about Rs. 121 crore as education assistance ranging from Rs 2000 to Rs 50,000 per student to the children of registered workers which comes from Cess on construction activities in the UT.

Labour Commissioner shared the latest status of construction of Labour Sarais in districts of the UT. He also informed that there are 8 dispensaries functioning in the UT under Employees State Insurance Society (ESIS) where 1,36,190 insured persons are eligible for getting free health care. He further said that Medical Reimbursement Claim to the tune of Rs. 4.34 crore has also been disbursed among 39321 persons in 2022-23.

It was informed that the Department has undertaken 51 Business Reforms Action Plan for Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living, of which, 35 have been fully implemented, 12 partially implemented in 2022-23 and remaining are likely to be completed in the current financial year.

Director Employment informed that the Directorate has registered about 4000 employers in 2022-23 to bridge the gap between employers and job seekers. He further told that the Directorate has been organizing melas where the job seekers and job providers are invited adding that this has ensured placement of about 1700 job seekers in various companies during the year 2022-23.