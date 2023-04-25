Advisor Bhatnagar reviews progress on major health projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, today chaired a meeting to review progress on works being executed on major ongoing health projects in Jammu and Kashmir at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Health and Medical Education (H&ME), Bhupinder Kumar; CEO, ERA, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah; MD JKPCC, Director Health Services Kashmir, Principals of all Government Medical Colleges, Chief Engineer R&B Jammu/Kashmir, Director Finance H&ME and other concerned officers both in person and through video conferencing.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar took stock of progress made in respect of various health projects funded under PMDP, CSS besides World Bank funded projects being executed by R&B, JKPCC and JKERA. He reviewed status of various ongoing works including construction of new hospitals, upgradation of existing health infrastructure and procurement of medical equipment besides supplies for newly established GMC’s .

While reviewing the projects being executed by R&B Jammu like GMCs at Kathua, Doda and Rajouri, Advisor directed the concerned executing agency to complete these works timely. He also asked them to prepare DPR for other allied works which were not part of original scope of work so that the works can be started immediately on them.

He stressed the need for effective monitoring and supervision to ensure timely completion of the projects for delivery of quality healthcare services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Similarly, Advisor Bhatnagar also reviewed progress on ongoing works on State Cancer Institute, Jammu, Bone and Joint Hospital Jammu, construction of 100 bedded Mother and Child Care Hospital at Lamberi, Rajouri, SDH, Kishtwar, SDH Bilawar, SDH Sunderbani and others being executed by the R&B Jammu. He directed the executed agency to complete the works on State Cancer Institute timely and asked the Principal GMC Jammu to make it operational owing to its significance.

Advisor also directed the Chief Engineer R&B Jammu to complete the works on SDH Marwah, Kishtwar timely as the area remains cut-off during winters.

While reviewing the projects executed by JKPCC like Rehmat-e-Alam Hospital Anantnag, GMCs at Anantnag and Baramulla and others, Advisor Bhatnagar directed the concerned executing agency to accelerate the pace of ongoing works and remove bottlenecks, if any, ensuring timely completion of these projects. He directed them to complete the works on Rehmat-e-Alam Hospital by the end of August so that the existing Maternity Hospital is shifted to this hospital.

He also reviewed progress on World Bank aided projects like construction of 200 bedded Additional Block at Lal Ded Hospital and 120 bedded Bone and Joint Hospital, Srinagar. He directed the concerned executing agency for timely tendering of equipments required at these hospitals as well as procurement of material.

During the meeting, Director Coordination, new GMCs, Dr. Yashpal Sharma gave a detailed presentation on the progress and status of these major health projects.