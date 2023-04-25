Hundreds perform pooja at Shankaracharya Temple

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Apr 25: On the occasion of Shankaracharya Jayanti, devotees from different parts of the valley and the country congregated today at the Shankaracharya Temple situated atop the picturesque Zabarwan hills to offer their prayers and perform puja.

This Jayanti is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of the legendary Vedic scholar Adi Shankara, who lived in the eighth century.

The temple overlooking the stunning Dal Lake was teeming with spiritual leaders, saints, and people from all walks of life who came to pay homage to the great philosopher and thinker.

The air was filled with religious fervour and devotion as Mahamandaleshwar Swami Vishwatmanand Saraswati, along with other saints from across the country, performed the puja at the temple.

Tourists from various parts of the country were also present at the temple, eager to witness the ‘havan’ performed by Kanchi Mutt members in honour of Adi Shankara.

Click here to watch video

Kritika Anand, a tourist from Mumbai, expressed her delight in attending the religious ceremony and experiencing the peaceful and spiritual atmosphere of the temple. “Attending puja amid such a beautiful location is breathtaking,” she said.

Several Kashmiri Pandits also visited the temple and appreciated the peaceful and harmonious nature of the celebration.

Swami Saraswati, on the occasion, expressed his desire to promote brotherhood and love among the people in the valley through these special prayers.

Those in attendance said that the celebration of Shankaracharya Jayanti at the Shankaracharya Temple was a testament to the spiritual and cultural richness of India.

“It was an opportunity for people of all faiths to come together and celebrate the life and teachings of a great philosopher who advocated for unity, love, and peace,” the devotees said.

Meanwhile, the authorities in Srinagar had put in place adequate arrangements for tourists visiting the temple, and for that, the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) buses were pressed into service to ferry devotees from Nehru Park on the banks of Dal Lake up to the temple on the hill. A langar was also organized near the temple for the devotees.

A devotee from “One India Strong India” who identified himself as Manindra Buildor from Mangalore said that he makes preparations for the occasion six months in advance. He said that he prayed for a strong India and peace in J&K.