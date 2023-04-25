Govt should recognise ‘failures’ on security front in J-K: PK

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 25: Panun Kashmir (PK) today alleged that the last week terror attack in Poonch exposes the “deteriorating security situation” in Jammu and Kashmir,.

While talking to reporters here, PK chairman, Ajay Chrungoo said they want the Lt Governor-led administration in the Union Territory and the Centre to recognise “internal failures” with regard to handling of security affairs at the level of the security establishment and the political leadership.

“The latest killing of five army personnel in Poonch exposes the normalcy claims of the Government, which for a very long time is trying to convey that they have won the battle against terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Chrungoo said there was an imperative necessity to publicly accept that terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir is not only a result of Pakistan’s role but also due to subversive entrenchment of “Jihadi forces” inside.

Chrungoo said that “all trouble is not coming from outside. Lot of mischief is being nourished within also”.

Condemning the terror attack, he claimed this was the third major strike on security forces in the past two years in the area.

Chrungoo said the process of accountability has become causality in this environment of pervasive falsehood.

He said “How many times have we seen IEDs discovered accidentally in public places and people out of luck getting spared of ghastly human tragedy in case the devices had exploded”.

He wanted to know whether the jungles of Rajouri and Poonch area adjacent to Pakistan are actually in our control? How could terrorists inflict heavy casualties on our security forces since October 2021 in this area again and again?

He said Is GoI aware about the intense radicalisation inside in Rajouri and Poonch? What is GoI’s assessment of security implications of opening of Mughal road?

He said that tourist infusion into Kashmir based on ‘normalcy disinformation’ and enforced return of Hindu employees who had run away from Kashmir after facing selective genocidal killings through the threat of severing of their livelihoods will not create normalcy.

It said only defeating genocidal Jihadi war will bring normalcy in Kashmir, he added.

He said J&K has emerged as the second largest hub of narcotics leaving behind Punjab. And everybody knows narcotics and Islamic terrorism are two sides of the same coin. These realities are the best indicators to determine whether terrorism is growing in J&K or is getting almost finished, he added.

He appealed to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to abandon the approach of denial and recognise the grim realities on ground.

PK leaders Shailender Aima, Bihiri Lal Koul and Pran Nath Koul were also present in the press conference.