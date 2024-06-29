“Three British-Era Laws Changed With Concept Of Speedy Justice”: Amit Shah

Panchkula (Haryana), June 29: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the three laws of the British-era that were governing the Indian Judicial system have been changed on the concept of delivering speedy justice.

Shah was speaking at the MoU signing event between the Haryana government and the National Forensic Science University (NFSU), Gandhinagar in Panchkula to build a centre of excellence in the state.

In his address, Amit Shah said that, in association with NFSU, work has been done to give a scientific base to the criminal justice system of Haryana today.

“Three laws of the British era were governing the Indian judicial system, they have been changed with the concept of speedy justice and justice to all. As a part of these changes, forensic team visits have now been made mandatory for offences carrying a sentence of seven years or more. This will increase the demand for forensic experts across the country, which the NFSU will cater to,” Shah said.

“Human resources have to be created to implement these new criminal laws. It was with this approach that the National Forensic Science University was taken forward and at the same time the framing of these new laws were also underway,” he added.

The Home Minister further mentioned that so far, campuses of this university have been opened in 9 states and work will be done to take this university to 16 states across the country.

“This would create trained manpower and help in speeding up the pace of solving crimes and improving the conviction rate,” Amit Shah said.

He said that this will not only result in trained human resources but will also be of great benefit in getting the new laws implemented at the grassroots level.

The Union Home Minister asserted that having a laboratory, university and training institute at the same campus itself will greatly simplify both the instructor and the trainee.

“If a training institute is planned to be opened here, then the Government of India will provide good arrangements for training in forensic science at its own expense. The Forensic Science University not only works to educate children and prepare trained manpower but also helps in strengthening the forensic infrastructure,” Shah added.

“This will help Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and Superintendent of Police (SPs) level officers and judges of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. (Agencies)