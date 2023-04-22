Thousands offer prayers at Jamia Masjid, Hazratbal on Jumatul Vida

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Apr 21: Thousands of people offered prayers at Hazratbal Dargah shrine and the historic Jamia Masjid on the last Friday of the holy month Ramadan today.

Over 50,000 devotees offered congregational Friday prayers at the historic Jamia Masjid, which remained closed for the prayers last Friday.

The biggest congregation was, however, witnessed at Hazratbal shrines where the devotees from different parts of the Valley participated in the Friday prayers, where the holy relic of the Prophet (SAW) was displayed during which emotional scenes were witnessed all around.

Large congregations were also witnessed in others Masjids and shrines including Masjid Jamiat-e-Ahlehadith, Gawkadal; Asar-e-Sharif, Janab Sahib Soura Asar-e-Sharif Shehri Kalashpora Ziarat-e-Makhdoom Sahib, Khanqah-e-Mualla and different Imambaras.

The biggest congregational prayers were also witnessed at several other shrines in different districts, including Chararisharief in Budgam, Khiram Sirhama & Hazratbal Kabamarg in Anantnag district, Shrines of Hazrat Sultan-ul-Arifeen and Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoom Sahib (RA) located in Ahm-e-Sharief and Gundpora-Rampora, respectively, in Bandipora district and other Masjids as well.

During the special prayers, the religious clerics threw light on the teachings of Islam.

Special arrangements were put in place including sanitation, lightening, traffic management, transport and relevant things for the devotees, officials said.

“We had also established a control room at Dargah Hazratbal where thousands of devotees are expected to gather for Friday congregational prayers and to have a glimpse of the holy relic,” officials said.

The authorities had also pressed buses into service to ferry devotees to and from Hazratbal Dargah.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid, said that on the occasion of Last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, thousands of men, women and young people performed Friday prayer at the historical Jama Masjid Srinagar by prostrating themselves before the Almighty Allah, doing Tauba-Wa-Istighfaar – repenting over their sins and seeking forgiveness from their Lord.

However, the people were once again disappointed over the absence of their beloved leader Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq who is under house detention for the last nearly four years due to which the Mimbar and Mihraab of the grand mosque continue to remain silent, the statement said.

He conveyed the Eid-ul-Fitr message of the detained Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir to the people in a huge public gathering and appealed to them to celebrate Eid with simplicity according to Islamic teachings. They were urged to remember the poor, needy, backward and disadvantaged people of society in the festivities.

Anjuman expressed strong resentment against the continuous illegal and arbitrary detention of Mirwaiz -e-Kashmir and said the authorities should change their dictatorial attitude and release him before Eid

On the occasion, the people raised their voices for the immediate and unconditional release of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Anjuman said that the Eid prayers are going to be offered after three years at Jama Masjid Srinagar inshallah and according to the programme, the Eid prayer will be offered at 09:00 am.