BJP to launch month -long programmes on 9 years of Modi Government

Chugh, Raina, Koul address meetings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Bharatiya Janata Party is committed for development, faith, new ideas and victory of the country and the mission could be accomplished with the dedication of its activists, said Tarun Chugh.

Tarun Chugh, national general secretary, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and in charge Jammu & Kashmir addressed back-to-back meetings of Assembly Constituency in charges, Morchas, Cells and Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here, today.

The meetings chalked out month long party programme in connection with completion of nine years of Modi Government to be held from May 15 to June 15 under the name `Nav Saal –Bemisal’.

During this month long Abhiyaan meetings will be held on every booth in the UT apprising the people of the achievements of the nine years of Narendra Modi Government. The BJP leaders during this month long party programme will also visit door to door to have a contact with the people.

Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP and Ashok Koul, general secretary (Org.), J&K BJP also addressed the meetings, accompanied by former Dy. Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh, former Dy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta, former Minister, Sat Sharma, general secretary, Vibodh Gupta and general secretary, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal.

BJP’s Assembly constituency in charges, convenors and whole timers, BJP’s Morcha teams, Cells convenors and co-convenors, Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan team members participated in the respective meetings.

While addressing the meetings, Tarun Chugh laid the outline of important topics related to the organization and nation building before the J&K BJP leaders. He also laid stress on the upcoming programs of the party while stressing on the need to perform their organizational duties extremely well planned and executed meticulously.

Chugh discussed the ongoing ‘Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan’ in detail with the party leaders. He asked them to have meetings with the teams to discuss ground implementation of the Abhiyaan. He also sought the reporting for the ground implementation of the execution of various policies and programmes of the party especially PM’s popular AIR programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ from the senior party leaders.

Ravinder Raina, addressing the meetings, focused on the prominent role of party’s different sections to strengthen the organization. He said that strong BJP definitely means more strength to the nation and its democratic fabric.

He while making a scathing attack on Pakistan said “We are in new era, no body dare judge our strength, we have the finest Army and soon these Pakistan sponsored terrorists will be eliminated.”

Ashok Koul discussed and presented the details of various organizational developments in the meeting. He asked the party leaders to present reporting and any issues encountered in the working of party’s Morchas, Cells and particularly Booth Sashaktikaran on the ground level.

Vibodh Gupta conducted the proceedings of the meetings.