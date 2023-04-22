NJCA demands restoration of OPS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Members of National Joint Council of Action (NJCA) here today staged a protest demonstration near Divisional Commissioner Jammu office demanding implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

The protest was led by Ganesh Khajuria, chairman Jammu Kashmir Teachers Forum and member of Steering Committee of NJCA.

Call for the protest was given by Shiv Gopal Mishra, general secretary AIRF and national convener NJCA to mount pressure on the government to concede the legitimate demand of New Pension Scheme (NPS) employees for the restoration of OPS in their favour.

During protest hundreds of employees from different departments raised slogans in support of their demand. They were also carrying placards with their demand written on it.

Addressing the protesters Ganesh Khajuria flayed the Government for adopting callous approach towards the legitimate demand of NPS employees.

He appealed to the government to scrap the NPS and restore OPS in favour of all government employees working under NPS.

S. Surat Singh, Darshan Sharma, Shamber Singh, Gopal Singh, Prakash Chandra, Rajinder Gupta and others were also present in the protest.