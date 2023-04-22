Protest against opening of liquor shop at Budhal

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Apr 21: Expressing resentment over the proposed opening of liquor shop, people of Budhal staged a massive protest demonstration and demanded cancelation of the proposal.

The protest was led by locals including senior BJP leader Manzoor Naik, Sarpanch and PDP leader Farooq Inqlabi, social activist Waqar Lone, BDC Budhal Shamim Akhter, Sarpanch Shabir Aflatoon, Aijaz Bhat and others joined including a large number of adjoining villages people. The protestors raised slogans in favour of their demand.

The protesters said that the peaceful and most backward area Budhal should not be converted into town of alcohol.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Inqlabi, Manzoor Naik, Shamim Akhter, Waqar Lone and Aijaz Bhat said that instead of providing better medicare facilities and upgraded education, Government is providing liquor shops without any demand.

“We will not allow this shop to open as it will destroy our generation,” the protestors said adding that if their demand is not conceded then they will intensify their protest with support of women, children and elders.

They demanded that the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha should intervene into the matter and direct the concerned department to reallocate the wine shop to some other area.

People of the area also met Naib Tehsildar Budhal and conveyed their resentment. He patiently listened to the public.

When contacted, he said, “I talked to the people about their reservations on the matter. People have some objection over the opening of liquor shop. Matter is being taken up with the higher authorities,” he added.