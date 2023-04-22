NC pays tribute to Bodh Raj Bali

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference today paid glowing tribute to former Minister and senior party leader Bodh Raj Bali on his 20th death anniversary, describing him as a leader par excellence who devoted all his life in service of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Leading the party cadre in paying floral tribute to Bali, at a function held at party office here this morning, Provincial president Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta highlighted the immense contribution of the veteran leader in the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir.

Paying tribute to Bali, Gupta said that the departed leader worked with a sense of commitment. He said that Bali worked tirelessly for the upliftment of poor and down-trodden in different capacities. His contribution in strengthening National Conference at the grass root level in the Jammu Province remains a high point of his political career, he said, adding that the veteran leader made a distinct mark by serving the people, which will serve as a source of inspiration for the coming generations. Gupta further said that Bali worked for strengthening the fabric of secularism and brotherhood in the State of J&K.

Provincial secretary Sheikh Bashir Ahmed described the late leader as a person of immense qualities who remained at the forefront in solving problems of the people. He said that the veteran leader worked tirelessly in various capacities as a party functionary and Senior Cabinet Minister for people belonging to all walks of life. His services shall be remembered for the years to come.

Senior leader Babu Rampaul said the towering leader left an indelible mark on the NC cadre by dint of his determination and hard-work besides strengthening the party at grass root level. He said the best tribute would be to strengthen the party at grass root level and make it a vibrant force to satiate the urges and aspirations of the people.

Several senior leaders, including, Vijay Lochan, Pardeep Bali, Lakhshi Datta, Nar Singh, S Gurnam Singh, Ashok Dogra, Waris Gill, Dr Vikas Sharma, S Tejinder Singh, Som Raj Taroch, Master Baldev Raj and others also joined in paying tributes to Late Bali.