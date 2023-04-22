SKUAST-J VC releases Agrivision National Convention poster

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 21: Vice Chancellor of SKUAST-Jammu, along with Agrivision State Convenor Sourav Manhas, released a poster for 7th Agrivision National Convention entitled “Sustainable Agriculture for a Self-Reliant India”.

The convention is being organised by Student Welfare Trust and Indian Council of Agricultural Research on May 5-6 at (NASC Complex) ICAR Pusa New Delhi, in collaboration with Ministry of Agricultural and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal husbandry and Dairying, Government of India and Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishid.

Various themes of convention are based on “Sustainable Agriculture for a Self-Reliant India”.

On this occasion, Registrar & FoHF Dean SKUAST-Jammu, Dr S K Gupta, Dean FoA Dr B C Sharma, ABVP Unit President Maninder Singh, Vice President Sumit, Naveena, Agrivision Unit Inch Vivekni, Agriculture Convenor Gourav, were also present at the moment.