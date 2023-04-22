Stones fell on vehicle; driver killed, 8 others injured

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Apr 21: Driver of a vehicle of Tata Sumo was killed and eight others received minor injuries when the vehicle came under shooting stones in Yahiwan area on Kishtwar-Dachhan Road here today.

The ill fated vehicle bearing registration number JK17 0635 was on way to Dachhan from Kishtwar when boulders hit it killing the driver on spot.

The deceased driver has been identified as Mohd Saleem, son of, Nazir, resident of Thachna Dachhan.

The injured were Yasir, son of Mohd Ramzan, resident of Resri; Shanawaz Ahamd, son of Gh. Rasool, resident of Tander; Muzifar Ahmad, son of Ab Rehman, resident of Resri; Fayaz Ahamd, son of Gh Haidar, resident of Resri; Farooq Ahamd, son of Gulla, resident of Resri; Nazir Ahmad, son of Ashroo, resident of Rasri; Sajad Hussain, son of Gh Ali, resident of Tander and Amjid, son of Gh Rosool, resident of Reasi.

Following grievous injuries Muzafir Ahmad was shifted to District Hospital Kishtwar while other people sustained minor injuries.

Police has registered a case in this regard and started investigation.