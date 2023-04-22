DDC member seeks Govt support to farmers

Excelsior Correspondent

Udhampur, Apr 21 : DDC member from Panchari Moungri, Jasvir Singh, today said that there is a great need to motivate the farmers to use modern techniques of farming in the allied sectors of Agriculture to increase the income and to minimise the loss due to adverse weather.

Addressing a press conference here today, he said that the most of the fruit crop of Horticulture Sector has been ruined by recent hail storm in Panchari Moungri and many other parts of the district Udhampur. It includes the crop of Apple, Apricot, Plum, Peach, Pear and Walnut. This gives a big setback to the Horticulture Sector and to the farmers as it is the one among the main source of income for the poor farmers of hilly areas. Agricultural crops of Barley, Wheat and Mustard also ruined in some of the areas due to hailstorm.

He admired that Government support in agriculture and allied sectors has gone through a positive change in terms of financial help including the awareness programmes and subsidies on different welfare schemes. Despite of that a lot is yet to be done to reach to the last corner, to ensure the required availability of modern techniques and to increase the farmers income in real sense.

He said that most of the farmers have taken the credit from the banks on Kisan Credit Card and income from the Horticulture Sector plays important part in timely repayment of the loan and the interest. Almost all the farmers are repaying their loans on time with the interest.