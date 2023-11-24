Thousands of migratory birds flock to Kashmir wetlands

Suhail Bhat

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: Over two lakh migratory birds have trickled into the wetlands of Kashmir, seeking refuge from the harsh winter in their native habitats in Siberia, Northern Europe and Central Asia.

These birds embark on a challenging journey, covering thousands of miles through various countries to reach the Valley before winter. Beginning in October, the birds gradually move into the wetlands, and by March, all nine wetlands of the Valley are bursting with colourful birds, producing a mesmerising sight that lasts for almost six months.

“They stay in our various wetlands and other water bodies for about six months. When the water freezes due to drop in temperature, these birds move to other parts of India,” Ifshan Dewan, Wildlife Warden for Kashmir Wetlands, told Excelsior.

She shared that nearly two lakh migratory birds have already been welcomed in all nine wetlands of the Valley, with expectations of an increase in avian visitors in the upcoming months. “With each passing day, the bird count is increasing, and by February, the wetlands will be teeming with birds,” she said.

Dewan added that the annual bird census in February consistently reveals 60 to 70 different bird species in the Valley.

According to Dewan, the yearly Asian waterfowl census, conducted collaboratively with universities, NGOs, and bird-watching organisations, recorded an impressive count of almost 10 lakh birds last year. “We are expecting the same number this year as well,” she said.

Among the nine wetlands, Hokersar stands out as the most frequented, while the Chatlam Wetland in Pampore, South Kashmir, has seen an increase in bird visits since the 2014 floods, offering locals hope for future tourism potential. “Around 50,000 migratory birds of different species have arrived at the wetland, with the number likely to increase in the coming months,” a wildlife official said.

Despite wildlife shooting being prohibited in Jammu and Kashmir, the department faces challenges. Dewan highlighted that joint control rooms with the forest protection force have been established.

Dewan acknowledged the constant danger of poaching, especially in areas without full protection, and emphasised increased monitoring this year. “We have already seized nearly three weapons from poachers so far,” she said.

Addressing concerns about Shalbugh after restoration works, Dewan said that the project to construct the ring bund has been completed, resulting in the retention of water. “Last year, due to good water levels, a good number of birds visited the place, and we are expecting the same this year as well,” she said.