Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Thatri town, Padder, Padyarna and adjoining areas will remain affected on November 25 from 9 am to 4 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Industrial area of Bari Brahmana will remain affected on November 25 from 8 am to 9 am and on November 26 from 6 pm to 6.30 pm.