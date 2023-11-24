Advisor Bhatnagar reviews progress on major projects of GMC Jammu, associated hospitals

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 24: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing works on major projects of Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and its associated hospitals and institutions at Civil Secretariat here.

The meeting was attended by Principal GMC Jammu, Chief Engineer R&B Jammu, Chief Engineer, Mechanical and Hospital Engineering Department Jammu, Medical Superintendent GMC, Jammu, Medical Superintendent SMGS, Administrator Associated Hospitals GMC Jammu and other concerned officers.

During the meeting, Advisor Bhatnagar took comprehensive review of works of ongoing health projects at GMC Jammu and its associated health facilities like State Cancer Institute, Jammu, Bone & Joint Hospital, Jammu, Upgradation of Sir Col. R.N Chopra Nursing Home at GMC, Jammu, Construction of multilevel parking at Super Specialty Hospital, Jammu, Const./Extension of Labour Room at SMGS Hospital Jammu and other facilities.

He maintained that the present LG led Administration is focused on enhancing the medical infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir with an aim to provide advanced health care services to the public here. He called upon the officers for effective monitoring and supervision of these prestigious projects to ensure their timely completion.

The Advisor also asked the Principal GMC to conduct quality test of all the completed projects and report any kind of defect in the project to the concerned executing agency.

He also called upon the officers and management of stakeholder departments to maintain synergy and coordination between them so that the projects are executed without any hindrance.

While reviewing the progress on deployment of medical machinery and other equipments in completed projects, Advisor Bhatnagar delved upon the officers of executing agency to handover the completed projects immediately so that they can be dedicated for public use.

The Advisor, during the meeting, also called upon the officers to upgrade the capacity of existing oxygen generation plants at some health facilities of GMC Jammu.

During the review, Advisor Bhatnagar acknowledged the pivotal role played by GMC Jammu and associated facilities in providing best and quality healthcare services to the public. He the reiterated the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of the citizens and affirmed continuous support for further advancements in healthcare infrastructure and services.