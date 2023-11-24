LG Ladakh highlights importance of digital sovereignty for national defense

12th edition of Digital Transformation Conclave concludes in Leh

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Nov 24: The 12th edition of the Digital Transformation Conclave & Awards 2023 concluded successfully in Leh, Ladakh, marking a historic milestone as the first mega-scale event in the region since its formation.

Organized by the IT Department of UT Ladakh under the leadership of IT Secretary Amit Sharma, in collaboration with GovConnect and iLounge Media Private Limited, the conclave witnessed active participation from over 20 States and Union Territories.

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brig (Dr) B D Mishra (Retired) graced the occasion as Chief Guest, with Advisor to Lt Governor, Dr Pawan Kotwal, as the Guest of Honour.

The event drew a diverse audience, including Government officials from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, along with industry experts and technology enthusiasts.

The focus was on exploring the latest trends, challenges, and success stories in the digital landscape, especially the unique challenges faced by the public sector in adopting digital technologies for governance and citizen engagement.

Lt Governor BD Mishra highlighted Ladakh’s rapid progress in digital transformation, emphasizing the importance of digital sovereignty for national defense.

Member Parliament Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgial, stressed Ladakh’s potential contribution to India’s economy and highlighted the positive impact of initiatives like Ayushman Bharat in remote areas.

Advisor Dr Pawan Kotwal showcased Ladakh’s potential in AI strength, advanced technology, and economic growth, urging increased tourism and GDP contribution through high-tech computer and industrial policies.

Amit Sharma, Secretary IT Ladakh, expressed gratitude for contributors to digital initiatives and emphasized the transformative power of technology in areas like e-Governance and healthcare.

Keynote addresses by industry leaders delved into the need for super-scale intelligence, digitalization impact, and efficient services through digital lockers.

The conclave included insightful presentations by industry experts on topics such as Smart Display Solutions, Zero Trust Technology, and Securing Digital Transformation. Panel discussions covered aspects of e-Governance, emerging technologies like blockchain and IoT, and the imperative of digital inclusion.

The event concluded with special presentations on leveraging Geospatial technology for disaster management. Advisor Dr Pawan Kotwal honored the award winners during a cultural evening, marking a significant step in Ladakh’s digital transformation journey.

Secretary IT Ladakh, Amit Sharma, expressed gratitude and hinted at more such mega events in the UT’s future.