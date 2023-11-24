Intensify war against drug menace: IGP Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: The Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VK Birdi today conducted comprehensive security review meetings in Shopian and Pulwama districts.

The meeting in Shopian was attended by SP Shopian Tanushree, Addl. SP Shopian Naresh Singh and other senior officers. Similarly in Pulwama, the meeting was attended by SSP Pulwama Mohammad Yousif, Addl. SP Pulwama Tanveer Ahmad and other senior officers of the district, a police spokesman said.

“During these meetings, the participating officers presented an overview of the steps initiated by them in their respective districts to counter any challenges and threats faced by the inimical elements at the ground level,” police said.

The IGP Kashmir urged the officers to bolster the anti-terrorist grid with heightened intelligence efforts and intensified operations. Emphasis was placed on vigilant surveillance of terrorist associates and decisive legal measures.

He said that it is of crucial importance to enhance security surveillance of all vital establishments & locations besides to take care of vulnerable persons to thwart the nefarious designs of terrorists in the areas. He reiterated the need to keep strict surveillance over the terrorist associates/ANEs and take all necessary measures under law against them.

A focused initiative against the drug menace was also emphasized. Stressing the need to eliminate drugs from society, IGP Kashmir directed personal supervision of narcotics cases, improving conviction rates and building robust police-public relationships, especially with youth.

Besides, he also directed the officers to build up strong police-public relationship and conduct regular interactive meetings with general public as such meetings particularly with youth will not only help in curbing the drug menace but will strengthen the police-public interface. He impressed upon them to develop a mechanism wherein the bond between people and police gets stronger.

IGP Kashmir further emphasised that stringent measures shall be taken against social media misuse for inciting violence. He stressed upon the importance of maintaining close synergy between police and other forces to ensure a peaceful environment.