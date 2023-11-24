New housing technologies to shape majestic mansion of India at 2047: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Nov 24: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said, new housing technologies will shape the majestic mansion of India at 2047, when India will celebrate 100 years of its Independence.

Addressing the CSIR-CBRI Technology Transfer Mela at Habitat Centre here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has developed world class and state-of-the -art building construction technologies, which are not only robust and climate and drought resilient, but also in tune with global environmental norms.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the One-Week One Lab programme visualised and inaugurated by him last year to showcase the unique technologies of the each of 37 CSIR Labs across the country has resulted in positive outcomes as CSIR-CBRI showcased 75 building and construction technologies in one slot and transferred them to Industries. In coming days 108 such technologies will be made available to Industries for Safe, Sustainable and Affordable building construction.

Dr Jitendra Singh lauded the CBRI for becoming the mainstay in terms of technology provider to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s most ambitious and the most prioritised scheme Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). The Minister reminded the august gathering that Modi after becoming Prime Minister has promised that no Indian will live in Kuccha house and all the deserving beneficiaries will have a pucca roof with toilets and lighting facilities. He said that as a public representative it is gratifying to see the smile on the faces of poor beneficiaries residing in PMAY houses.

Dr Jitendra Singh also complimented CBRI for developing Foldable Salt Shelters, which is weather and fire resistant and said that it has huge social implications. He said, almost all the reforms and innovations and initiatives of Prime Minister Modi has societal underpinnings and aimed at “Ease of Living” for common man.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, this remarkable achievement is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the scientists and researchers at CSIR-CBRI, Roorkee and added that building technologies play an important role in shaping the lives of individuals and communities. He said, these technologies have the power to transform the living conditions of humans, increase sustainability, and improve the overall well-being of people. By bridging the gap between research institutions and industries, CSIR-CBRI Roorkee has taken a giant leap toward realizing the vision of affordable, sustainable, and innovative housing for all, the Minister added.

Secretary DSIR and DG CSIR, Dr N. Kalaiselvi said in her address that through continuous research and development over the past 77 years, CSIR-CBRI Roorkee has emerged as a leading institute in the field of housing technology. She said, many advances made by the brilliant minds not only revolutionized the construction industry but also positively impacted the lives of countless individuals. Some of the notable technologies are under-reamed piles, waste to wealth, prefabricated housing, fire protection, wood without trees, protective coatings, and many more including those being transferred today, she added.

Director of CBRI Pradeep Kumar said that it is a matter of great pleasure to mention that CSIR-CBRI has focused on projects of societal benefits and contributed extensively to “Housing for All” national Mission of Government of India for PMAY-G. The institute has developed rural housing Typology compendium “PAHAL” for the inclusive development of rural buildings.

Dr Jitendra Singh also released the Technology Compendium, a comprehensive guide to its various sustainable and affordable technologies in two volumes covering time-tested proven technologies vis-à-vis current advanced technologies developed in-house in the area of Building Science and Technology.