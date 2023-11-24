Conference on ‘Re-thinking Education in the Age of AI’ organised at CU

Excelsior Correspondent

CHANDIGARH, Nov 24: Two-day long international conference on ‘Re-thinking Education in the Age of AI’ organised by Chitkara University (CU) was held here today. The conference was held at CU in collaboration with the European Union.

The conference was organised within the framework of the EDUREFORM capacity-building project and generously co-financed by the Erasmus+ programme of the European Union, facilitated profound deliberations on the socio-economic impact of emerging technologies.

The first day of the conference commenced with an elegant official opening and lamp lighting ceremony, featuring profound insights from luminaries such as Prof. Dr. Vijay Kumar Srivastava and Massimiliano Bizzocchi.

The second day of the conference the grandeur of Dr. Swaroop Sampat Rawal’s book launch event and her subsequent expert talk resonated with intellectual vigour and profound insights.

Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor of Chitkara University, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, underscored the transformative role of education in the ongoing technological transition, emphasised, “The introduction of artificial intelligence and robotics in the manufacturing and service sectors is expected to metamorphose the skills required in the labour market. Education must play a substantial role in supporting Indian governmental and private entities through this technological transition.”

Notable contributors included Unison International School, Chitkara International School, Chitkara University, Chitkara College of Pharmacy, Holy Angels School, Chandigarh Baptist School, Adharshila The Foundation International School, The Mukat Trust International School, Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Public School, Cambridge Innovative School, Angels Valley School, Sinhgad Institute of Management, SPPU, Bhusawal Arts Science College, The Millennium School, Freelance Management Consultant and Visiting Faculty, and Punjab University.