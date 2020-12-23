Those who sought votes for restoration of Art 370 should bring it back within a month: Junaid Mattu

SRINAGAR: The city Mayor and Apni Party leader on Wednesday said that the candidates, who emerged victorious after seeking votes for the restoration of special status, should bring it back within a month. He said that the politicians have betrayed the people yet again by making false and fake promises with them to seek their votes.

“It stands the responsibility of those people who bagged votes on Article 370 abrogation to bring special status back within one month,” Mattu said while addressing a presser at SMC office here.

He said that the DDC elections were meant for the development process, but none of the candidates in the electoral fray have sought votes by keeping development as their agenda, adding that most of the candidates or leaders were seen selling the restoration of Article 370.

“Everybody is connected with Article 370, but the issue can be fought at Supreme Court. However, the people have been deceived here by seeking votes for the restoration of Article 370,” he said, adding that the candidates have played with the sentiments of people by raising different agendas during poll campaigning. “If they can restore the special status, let they bring it back within one month,” he said.

He said the political parties here were seeking votes on autonomy, restoration of 1953 status and other things but failed to fulfill promises and now they have resorted to seeking votes for restoration of Article 370. “The regional parties have always befooled the people emotionally,” he said, adding that the slogans they had for seeking votes cannot be fulfilled by emerging victorious in DDC elections.

Replying to a query, said Apni Party is certainly emerging as an alternative for the people here, adding that in Srinagar district, the party has bagged three seats while NC and PDP have bagged only one seat each, which is the indication that the people have got Apni Party as alternative now. “We are very happy with our performance and an alternate leadership is emerging,” he said.

He added that many of the independent candidates who emerged victorious in DDC elections are with the Apni Party.

Mattu, who welcomed one of the newly elected councilors during the presser, wished him luck. He also welcomed the newly elected councilor and NC youth leader Salman Sagar. “I wish him (Salman Sagar) well. I welcome every corporator. Salman is an elected corporator now and I hope he works for the betterment of ward,” Mattu said.

Meanwhile, while replying to a query about reports of misappropriation of funds, Mattu, SMC Mayor said that all the investigation agencies are welcomed to probe each and everything in the corporation till he is there. (AGENCY)