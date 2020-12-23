Airtel again pips Jio in mobile customer addition in Oct

NEW DELHI: India’s telecom subscriber base grew to over 1.17 billion in October with Bharti Airtel maintaining its leadership in mobile subscriber addition that accounts for over 98 per cent of total connections in the country, according to the monthly report released by sector regulator TRAI on Wednesday.

This is the second consecutive month when Airtel added highest number of subscribers. In September, it had regained the leadership position in subscriber addition after a gap of four years.

The Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company added 3.67 million new customers in October, taking its total wireless customer base to 330.28 million in October 2020, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (Trai) report said.

Airtel was followed by Reliance Jio, which added 2.22 million new mobile customers, taking its total subscriber base to 406.35 million during the reported month.

The other four mobile service providers — Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), BSNL, MTNL and Reliance Communications — reported loss of subscriber base.

VIL lost the maximum mobile customers during the month. The company lost 2.65 million subscribers, with its wireless subscriber base dipping to 292.83 million in October.

BSNL lost 10,208 customers, MTNL 7,307 customers and Reliance Communications lost 1,488 mobile customers.

The overall telecom subscriber base in the country, however, increased to 1,171.8 million in October from 1,168.66 million in September 2020. (AGENCIES)