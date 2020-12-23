Mumbai court dismisses Kangana plea against demolition notice

MUMBAI: A civil court has dismissed a plea filed by actor Kangana Ranaut against Mumbai civic body’s 2018 notice for demolition of “unauthorised constructions” at her residential apartment in suburban Khar, according to an order made available on Wednesday.

Judge L S Chavan on Tuesday dismissedthe “notice of motion” filed by the actor.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had in 2018 issued a notice to the actor for demolishing “unauthorised constructions” at her residential apartment in Khar.

Ranaut had challenged the demolition notice in the Dindoshi civil courtin January 2019.

She had alsorequested the court to restrain the civic body from carrying out demolition at her apartment. (AGENCIES)