People of J&K have shown trust in PM Modi’s leadership: Nadda

NEW DELHI: Noting that the BJP has emerged as the single-largest party in the maiden DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir, its president J P Nadda on Wednesday said the people of the Union Territory have expressed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership through their votes.

Every vote in the BJP’s favour underscores the people’s faith in the ideology of development, Nadda said in tweets, expressing his gratitude to the voters.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Modi’s leadership is committed to J&K’s all-round development and connecting its people with the national mainstream. (AGENCIES)