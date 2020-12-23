Winter Vacation in J&K High Court from January 1, 2021

JAMMU: Chief Justice Acting Rajesh Bindal nominated Justice Sindhu Sharma as Vacation Judge for Jammu Wing from January 11, 2021 to 16th of January, 2021. Justice Rajneesh Oswal as Vacation Judge for Jammu Wing from January 18, 2021 to 25th of January, 2021. Justice Sanjay Dhar as Vacation Judge for Srinagar Wing from January 11, 2021 to 16th of January, 2021. Justice Puneet Gupta as Vacation Judge for Srinagar Wing from January 18, 2021 to 25th of January, 2021.