Those Sharing Provocative Content Online Will Face Strict Action: J&K Top Cop

JAMMU, Nov 30: Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain Thursday said that sharing videos, posting texts and messages on social media that have a potential to trigger communal frenzy, disrupt peace, promote terrorism and separatism will invite strict action as per the law.

He was quick to add that J&K police was duty bound to ensure nobody tries to show any sort of disrespect towards Prophet Muhammad (SAW) or any religious group or community in a bid to vitiate the peace and fuel violence.

Talking to reporters in Jammu, DGP Swain, said that he discussed the Kashmir situation with senior police officers in the backdrop of derogatory video posted on the social media by the NIT student.

“Any sort of objectionable video, messages, texts or posts having potential to disrupt peace, vitiate communal frenzy, trigger violence, street protests, promote terrorism and separatists will be strictly dealt as per the law,” he said, adding that police will nab the anti-social elements, anti-peace elements and vested interests working on some backdoor agenda after proper investigations

He said that if anybody receives texts or videos having potential to disturb peace should immediately contact the concerned police station. “The person shouldn’t be part of the circulation of the video or text that can fuel communal harmony and disrupt the peace,” the DGP said.

To a query whether there would be any action against political parties who allegedly want to fuel unrest, DGP said: “J&K police is the custodian of Law. Wheels of the law would operate in a sense that if a particular action has been done deliberately with malicious intent that leads to loss of life, attacks, loss of property, they (political leaders) would be held responsible.”

He said police respect the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and is duty bound that nobody is allowed to disrespect the Prophet (SAW). “No element will be allowed to disrupt the communal harmony for which Kashmir is known for ages together. Nobody will be allowed to damage or disrespect any religious community,” he said. Replying to a query whether the NIT student would face action, the DGP said: “Law will action its own course.”. (KNO)