“LG’s Mulaqaat” | LG Sinha Interacts With Citizens, Addresses Grievances Filed On JK-IGRAMS

LG directs for time-bound resolution of the complaints and necessary steps for improving implementation

Speedier execution of programmes is providing tremendous boost to J&K’s economy, playing an important role in maintaining standards of transparency and accountability for effective and efficient public delivery system: LG

Rapid development & performance of various sectors show UT’s limitless potential and we are determined to transform this potential into reality to change the destiny of J&K in Amrit Kaal: LG Sinha

JAMMU, Nov 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha interacted with the citizens through virtual mode during “LG’s Mulaqaat”- Live Public Grievance Hearing, at Civil Secretariat.

The Lt Governor took note of the complaints filed by the citizens on JK-IGRAMS and directed for time-bound resolution of their grievances and necessary steps for improving implementation.

He said the speedier execution of programmes is providing tremendous boost to the economy of J&K UT and playing an important role in maintaining standards of transparency and accountability for effective and efficient public delivery system.

“The rapid development and performance of various sectors show the limitless potential of Union Territory and we are determined to transform this potential into reality to change the destiny of J&K in Amrit Kaal,” the Lt Governor said.

Responding to the complaint of Pralad Singh, a resident of Attina, Budgam pertaining to the poor condition of a road in his locality, the Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner Budgam to take appropriate measures to address the issue at the earliest.

On the grievance regarding the completion of the water supply project (Reservoir) in the Chanderseer Tilgam to Wanigam Payeen area, the Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department briefed the Lt Governor that the work on the said water supply project will be completed by the end of December this year.

A complainant namely Vidyut Vats, a resident of Dhar Road, Udhampur drew the attention of the authorities towards the blocked drain at Goal Mela near Jaganath Temple. The Lt Governor directed the Deputy Commissioner Udhampur to ensure the clearance of the drain within 10 days.

The Lt Governor also addressed the grievance of Payar Singh of Ganote Chakka Bhartund, District Ramban regarding the issuance of BPL Ration Card in his favour.

Ms Rehana Batul, Secretary, Public Grievances conducted the proceedings of the LG’s Mulaqaat.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; R.R Swain, DGP; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, SSPs, HoDs and other senior officers were present, in person and through virtual mode.