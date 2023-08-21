Those misguiding people on land issue responsible for 50,000 deaths: LG

Minister asks Panchayats to lead from front for prosperous India

Fayaz Bukhari

SRINAGAR, Aug 21: Union Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Giriraj Singh today asked the Panchayats to lead from the front for prosperous India.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said that those opposing the land for landless are responsible for the killings of 50,000 innocent people in J&K.

This, they said here at the SKICC while inaugurating the ‘Three-day National Thematic Workshop on Localization of (LSDGs) Sustainable Development Goals in Panchayats’ at Srinagar.

The Minister said that Modi has given a new direction to the functioning of Panchayats in India making them ideal and equally sustainable that has not been done from last many decades.

“To make India prosperous, the Panchayats have to lead from the front with the implementation of policies and programs made by the Centre, States and UTs ensuring transparency at all levels,” he added.

Giriraj said that as India has set a target to achieve sustainable development goals by 2030, it is not only the responsibility of the policy makers to achieve this target set by the country but the elected representatives have a great role to play in achieving the target of sustainable development goals by 2030.

The Minister emphasized that the 17 goals and 169 targets under SDGs can only be achieved with a greater contribution from Panchayats across the country.

He said that the mantra as provided by Narendra Modi ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ is inevitable as the Panchayats now have to be sustainable, equitable, transparent and responsible at the same time playing a great role in good governance.

During the workshop, the Minister also released ‘Meri Panchayat Mobile App’ developed by Ministry of Panchayati Raj and Meri Panchayat Mobile App, Operating Guidelines of NCBF, Service-level Benchmarks, Self-Assessments and Model Contract.

The main objective of the workshop is exhibiting the best strategies, approaches, convergent actions and innovative models in context to capacity building & training; best practices; monitoring framework, incentivization and reflection of themes of SDGs into Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil stressed upon greater awareness among the public about SDGs and requested all concerned including government departments and individuals to make full efforts for realising the targets set for achieving SDGs by 2030. He reiterated the PM’s stand that the country cannot progress unless there is progress in the villages.

The Minister said that the recently launched Panchayat Development Index will serve as a mirror to the work that is being done for the development of Panchayats across the country.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, while addressing the gathering said that Jammu and Kashmir has seen a sea change during the last four years when it comes to development and the rural areas of the UT are no different from the urban ones. He said that the founding fathers of the nation had said that the Panchayats are the soul of India and stand at the forefront of the way the country will function and progress.

The LG lashed out at the mainstream parties for opposing the land for landless stating that these people are responsible for the killings of 50,000 innocent people.

“These people can’t digest peace as they don’t want it. They were provoking people to promote street violence, see closure of schools and colleges. These people are responsible for the killing of 40,000 to 50,000 innocents in J&K,” the LG said.

Asking Sarpanchs, Panchs, BDCs and DDC as to whether they can pinpoint single case where land or home was provided to non J&K resident under PMAY, the LG said: “There was much noise that land is being provided to non-J&K resident. Not a single non-J&K resident has been provided land or home under PMAY.”

The LG said that some people keep on asking a question about what has changed in the past four years. “They can’t see peace prevailing. Street violence which was routine has ended and schools, colleges remain open throughout the year. People would be seen leaving for their homes soon after sunset, but today, even after 10 pm, restaurants and hotels are open. Youth including boys, girls and even elderly spend time playing music or enjoying ice creams on the Jehlum front. This is what has changed,” he said. “This is indeed a big change.”

He said those not able to digest peace continue to provoke people on one or the other pretext to revive street violence.

The LG said that in the past four years, many national and international events were held in Srinagar but today’s event on Panchayati Raj is the biggest one.

“I believe real governance flows through Panchayats. Village with good governance is a dream of every Panchayat that will be fulfilled,” he said, adding that 30,000 projects are underway at Panchayat level.

“Funds, Function and Functionary has been streamlined and people are enjoying and reaping the benefits of Panchayati Raj system,” the LG said.

Elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions from across the country and across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir also attended the National Workshop. Panchayats that have taken initiatives in thematic areas also participated in the Workshop.