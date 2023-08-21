The progress of the Accessibility India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan), which aims to enhance accessibility for persons with disabilities in public buildings, is facing substantial setbacks in Jammu and Kashmir. These delays have resulted in numerous facilities remaining incomplete and inaccessible. The challenges faced in Jammu and Kashmir, such as the unrest and subsequent COVID-19 pandemic, have undoubtedly presented difficulties. However, it is valid to question why, even three years after the pandemic, significant progress has not been made. These explanations could be reasons or excuses, depending on one’s perspective. The lack of accessibility, particularly in Government buildings such as the Social Welfare Department, reflects an insensitivity to the needs of individuals with disabilities. It highlights a concerning disregard for inclusivity and equal access, which are fundamental rights for all citizens. The fact that affected individuals often struggle to use wheelchairs due to the inadequacy of infrastructure further underscores the gravity of the situation. This lack of access severely impacts their daily lives and restricts their participation in various aspects of society.

Intervention from higher authorities and the issuance of fresh directives will be reasonable approaches leading to more decisive actions. Allocating sufficient finances and preparing comprehensive detailed project reports (DPRs) are essential steps to expedite the necessary improvements. When clear directives from the Government have been established, there should indeed be no room for further delays. Understanding the problem from the perspective of the affected individuals is vital to driving meaningful change. By considering their challenges, needs, and experiences, solutions can be tailored to address their specific concerns and improve accessibility at a faster pace. Addressing this issue on a war footing involves a proactive, urgent, and concerted effort from all stakeholders involved. It’s only through this level of commitment and empathy that progress can be achieved in making public spaces truly accessible and inclusive for all, regardless of their abilities.