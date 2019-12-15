Those indulging in arson ‘can be identified by their clothes’: Modi on anti-CAA protest

JHARKHAND: Accusing the Congress and its allies of fuelling violence over the amended Citizenship Act, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the opposition’s actions prove that the decision to pass the bill was “1,000 per cent correct”, and those indulging in arson “can be identified by their clothes”.

“The Congress and its allies are stoking fire over the Citizenship Act, but people of northeast have rejected violence,” he said during an election rally here.

“The country is watching; people’s faith has been cemented in Modi after the Bill was cleared by Parliament. Their (Opposition) actions reflect that the decision to pass Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament is 1,000 per cent correct,” the Prime Minister said. (AGENCIES)