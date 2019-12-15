Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Search
Sun December 15, 2019 | Updated 08:18 PM IST |
Home
|
Sitemap
|
Rss Feed
Jammu Kashmir Latest News | Tourism | Breaking News J&K
Home
State
National
Business
Opinion
Sports
International
horoscope
Daily Horoscope
Weekly Horoscope
Sunday Magazine
Photo Gallery
Videos
Trending Now
Concerned over host of issues, MHA calls 4 meetings on J&K, Ladakh UTs
Dy Mayor threatens Corporator from jail
NH remains blocked for 3rd day; 5000 vehicles stranded
Modi Govt dividing people, destroying economy, say top Cong leaders
Farooq’s PSA detention extended; undemocratic, says NC
E-Paper
Home
Latest News
J&K Police Orders Transfers And Postings Of 66 DSPs
J&K Police Orders Transfers And Postings Of 66 DSPs
By
Daily Excelsior
-
15/12/2019
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Broadband internet services will be restored on ‘limited scale’ in Kashmir: Police chief
Pant back amongst runs at Dhoni’s spiritual home as India recover to 287/8
No need to fear, Indian Muslims neither intruders nor refugees: NCM chairman on CAA
Those indulging in arson ‘can be identified by their clothes’: Modi on anti-CAA protest
Positive effects of 2nd Modi-Xi informal summit are showing: China
Mandatory to link PAN-Aadhaar by Dec 31: I-T Dept
Advantage for India as work-age population bulge to last till 2055: Naidu
Railway Minister pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine
Delhi court to pronounce verdict in Unnao rape case against Kuldeep Sengar on Monday
Mayawati accuses Cong of duplicity for continuing alliance with Sena
First time: ITBP launches matrimonial portal for unmarried, widowed troops
DCW chief falls unconscious, hospitalised
Download Daily Excelsior Apps Now:
Editorial
Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana
Daily Excelsior
-
15/12/2019
Dialysis units in Rajouri and Poonch
Daily Excelsior
-
15/12/2019
New Assembly complex in hiccups
Daily Excelsior
-
14/12/2019
Fix responsibility for delays
Daily Excelsior
-
14/12/2019
Hotels sans fire safety measures
Daily Excelsior
-
13/12/2019
Models of administrative excellence
Daily Excelsior
-
13/12/2019
Facebook
Instagram
Tumblr
Twitter
Youtube
Copyright © 2019 DailyExcelsior All Rights Reserved.
Designed Developed & Hosted by Pugmarks.
Edit with Live CSS
.page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6724 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-12385 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6728 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-6730 .td_module_10 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-99 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-1619 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-603 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-107 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-109 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-112 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-114 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-thumb{ display:none; } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .item-details{ margin-left:0px } .page-id-21427 .td_module_16 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2178 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-6722 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2192 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2188 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2180 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-2185 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .page-id-219524 .td_module_8 .td-module-comments{ display:none; } .desk { display:block !important; } .mobi { display:none !important; } @media only screen and (max-width: 672px) { .desk { display:none !important; } .mobi { display:block !important; } }
Editorial
Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana
Dialysis units in Rajouri and Poonch
New Assembly complex in hiccups
Fix responsibility for delays
Hotels sans fire safety measures
Models of administrative excellence