No need to fear, Indian Muslims neither intruders nor refugees: NCM chairman on CAA

NEW DELHI: Amid a heated debate on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, Chairman of National Commission for Minorities Syed Ghayorul Hasan Rizvi has asserted that the legislation is not against minorities and Indian Muslims need not fear as they are neither intruders nor refugees.

He also said it is expected from the Union Government to ensure that Indian Muslims do not face any problem due to the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

“This legislation is not against minorities. Even Parsis, Christians, Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists are minorities,” Rizvi told reporters on Saturday. (AGENCIES)