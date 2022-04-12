There’s hatred on BJP’s bulldozer: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI, Apr 12: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted the BJP Government over the issues of price rise and unemployment, and said it should run a bulldozer over such problems.

He, however, said that instead of running the bulldozer on people’s problems, hatred and terror are riding on the BJP’s bulldozer.

“Inflation and unemployment have exhausted the people of the country. The Government should run a bulldozer on such people’s problems. But there is hatred and terror on BJP’s bulldozer,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress leader and his party have been targeting the Government over rising fuel prices and unemployment. (Agencies)