3 Complexes, Pandit Ashram Suffer Damage in Midnight Blaze in Sherbagh Anantnag

Srinagar, Apr 12: A massive conflagration which broke out on intervening Monday and Tuesday night dealt substantial damage to at least three complexes, which included a shopping-cum-residential complex, besides to a Pandit Ashram in Sherbagh area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Reports reaching that a fire broke in Sherbagh area at around 12:40 AM and soon after spread to nearby structures. Even as men and machinery arrived at the site, the fire had already spread to a larger area making it difficult for the department assisted by locals to the raging flames.

As per preliminary reports, at least three complexes, a Pandit Ashram and a Floriculture Department hut suffered damage.

A Fire and Emergency Department official said that soon after receiving intimation, they moved men and machinery to the site, however the fire had already spread to a vast area, which according to him, made it difficult to contain the fire.

“Few complexes and some other nearby structures have received damage in the incident”, the official said adding “the total damage caused is however being ascertained and would be conveyed accordingly”. (Agencies)