Theft case worked out, stolen scooties recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: Police in Jammu’s Digiana area claimed to have solved a theft case by recovering three stolen scooties.

A police spokesperson said that a written complaint was lodged at Police Post Digiana by one Rekha Devi wife of Rajesh Kumar of Sanjay Nagar, Jammu, regarding theft of her scooty (JK02BF-8023) from the area under the jurisdiction of Police Post Digiana.

On this, he said, special teams of Police Post Digiana led by SDPO South Sachit Sharma assisted by SHO Gandhi Nagar Inspector Panjak Sharma and incharge Police Post Digiana PSI Balbir Singh, with the help of CCTV footages, rounded up a suspect identified as Deepak Kumar alias Budu of Rajiv Basti, Bakshi Nagar, Jammu.

During questioning, the police spokesperson said that the accused confessed to his involvement in the crime and on his disclosure, the stolen scooty along with two other stolen scooties were recovered from his possession.

Police have arrested and booked the accused in case FIR number 160/2023 under Section 379 of the IPC at Gandhi Nagar Police Station and taken up further investigation.

The overall operation was done under the supervision of SP South Shaheen Wahid, added the police spokesperson.