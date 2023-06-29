Narco smuggler held with Heroin

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, June 29: Police here today arrested a notorious narcotic smuggler from the area near Gurudwara Chowk in Hidyal Kishtwar and recovered about 6.35 gm Heroin like substance from his possession.

SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal informed that a team of Kishtwar Police developed specific information and leads from previous investigations and accordingly a special Naka was laid by Inspector Abid Bukhari, SHO Kishtwar and he was assisted by PSI Vikram Choudhary under the supervision of Dy.SP Hqrs, Dr. Ishan Gupta.

While checking vehicles and pedestrians the cops noticed suspicious movement of a pedestrian who on noticing cops tried to escape from the spot but the cops at Naka overpowered him.

During his personal search Heroin like substance weighing about 6.35 gm was recovered and he was arrested.

The arrested narco-smuggler was identified as Mumin Kamal, son of Asgar Ali Kamal, resident of Kamal Mohalla, Kishtwar.