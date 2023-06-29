Welfare Committee Pandit Colony Sheikhpora holds meet

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 29: Welfare Committee, Pandit Colony Sheikhpura , Budgam in a meeting discussed various issues confronting them.

The meeting also highlighted the timely support and assistance provided by CRPF to the inmates of colony during last two years. It acknowledged and extended its gratitude towards the inspiring efforts being put up by the Jawans of CRPF E/25 Battalion headed by Manoranjan Kumar ( Assistant commandant) for connecting morally to the inhabitants of the colony in the time of stress, organising many children centric cultural, national as well as sports activities to boost the morale of the children of the colony from last two years by organising dance , cultural programs, fancy dress , essay writing , bicycle rally on save environment theme, celebrating national festivals, preparing and providing playgrounds for various sports activities like Volleyball and Badminton to name a few.

The meeting said this exercise has generated positive energy in the tender minds.