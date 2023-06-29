Directorate of Economics & Statistics celebrates National Statistics Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 29: National Statistics Day was celebrated by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics today in the office complex of Directorate of Economics and Statistics here.

The day was observed to pay homage and tribute to the Late Prof. P.C Mahalanobis, an architect of the Indian Statistics system.

The theme of 17th Statistics Day 2023 is “Alignment of State Indicator Framework with National Indicator Framework for Monitoring Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”. The objective of celebrating this day was to sensitise the people, especially the younger generation about the role of Statistics in socioeconomic planning and policy formulation.

Data integrity is important for Sustainable Development policy making. The UT of Jammu & Kashmir is making significant strides towards achieving sustainable development as a part of India’s National Development Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals. The performance so far shown by the UT of Jammu & Kashmir in terms of SDG India Index is laudable; as it is amongst the top 10 States/UTs in terms of SDG index.

On the occasion, Digest of Statistics (2021-22) was released by Director General Economics and Statistics, J&K Satvir Kour Sudan.

Director General, Economics and Statistics highlighted the achievements of the Directorate by formulation of various purposive indices viz. District Good Governance Index (DGGI), Aspirational Development Programme Index, (ADPI), Panchayat Development Index (PDI) etc. Besides release of Economic Survey 2022-23 of UT of J&K, completion of 100% Physical Verification of 38423 works etc.

The day reminds the participants about the use of statistics and its importance in various fields of economic planning for the development and well being of people, besides an opportunity for the field functionaries to collect and compile data by improving its reliability for real time assessment of performance in various sectors of the economy.